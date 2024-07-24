Funeral arrangements for late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced

The family of the late U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has announced the funeral service for the beloved Houston political figure.

It was announced on Tuesday that Rep. Jackson Lee would lie in state on Monday, July 29 at Houston City Hall, the second person to have the honor.

The official tribute services and "Celebration of Life" schedule are below:

Monday, July 29

Lie-In-State

Where: Houston City Hall Rotunda, Ground Floor, 901 Bagby Street, Houston TX 77002

Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Viewing & Remembrance

Where: God’s Grace Community Church, 9944 W. Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77088

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Community Farewell & Appreciation Service and Viewing

Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004

Time: Viewing from 11 a.m. to 3:00 pm | Community Farewell & Appreciation Service from 3 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024

Celebration of Life Service - "Remembering Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee"

Where: Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014

Time: 11 a.m. (*Pre-registration may be required)

Services and tributes will be live-streamed.

Final Arrangements have been entrusted to Mabrie Memorial Mortuary on 5000 Almeda Road.