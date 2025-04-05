Grand Parkway wrong-way crash: Driver killed in 3-vehicle wreck
HOUSTON - A wrong-way driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the SH 99 Grand Parkway early Saturday morning, authorities say.
Crash on the Grand Parkway
A three-vehicle crash on the SH-99 Grand Parkway.
What we know:
The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of SH 99.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Kristin Watkins was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound in the westbound lanes when her vehicle collided with a Ford Ranger.
The Ranger rotated and was struck by a Volkswagen Atlas, officials say. The Ranger flipped over onto its roof.
Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear if the other drivers sustained injuries in the crash.
The investigation continues
What's next:
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is continuing to investigate the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.