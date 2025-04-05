The Brief A wrong-way driver died in a crash on the SH 99 Grand Parkway around 1 a.m. Saturday, HCSO says. The sheriff's office says Kristin Watkins died at the scene. Two other drivers were involved in the crash, but it's unclear if they sustained injuries.



A wrong-way driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the SH 99 Grand Parkway early Saturday morning, authorities say.

Crash on the Grand Parkway

A three-vehicle crash on the SH-99 Grand Parkway.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of SH 99.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Kristin Watkins was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound in the westbound lanes when her vehicle collided with a Ford Ranger.

The Ranger rotated and was struck by a Volkswagen Atlas, officials say. The Ranger flipped over onto its roof.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the other drivers sustained injuries in the crash.

The investigation continues

What's next:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is continuing to investigate the crash.