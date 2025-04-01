article

The Brief Jayden Dandridge was wanted in the Memphis shooting that injured Houston rapper Sauce Walka and killed rapper Sayso P. Records show he was found shot to death in Houston on Thursday. The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.



A man wanted in the Memphis shooting that injured Houston rapper Sauce Walka and killed Memphis rapper Sayso P was found shot to death in Houston last week, records show.

Shooting suspect Jayden Dandridge's death ruled homicide

What we know:

According to records from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Jayden Dandridge was found dead around 10:40 a.m. on March 27. His death was ruled a homicide, and his cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds."

What we don't know:

FOX 26 is reaching out to law enforcement to learn where in Houston Dandridge was found dead.

Police have not announced any suspects in his death.

Jayden Dandridge wanted in Memphis shooting

The backstory:

According to the Memphis Police Department, 21-year-old Dandridge was wanted for the March 23 death of Letorian Hunt, 27, and shooting of 34-year-old rapper Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Mondane.

Hunt, known as Sayso P, was one of Sauce Walka's artists, according to TMZ.

Dandridge was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and auto theft.

On Monday, Memphis police confirmed that Dandridge was found dead in Houston.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sauce Walka shot: Houston rapper reportedly among 2 wounded in Memphis

Second suspect still at large

Courtesy of Memphis Police Department/Facebook

Kevin Brown, 22, was the second suspect identified in the shooting and is still on the run. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property between $10,000 to $60,000.

What you can do:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers in Memphis at 901-528-CASH.

Sauce Walka, Sayso P shot in Memphis

The backstory:

According to Memphis PD, the shooting occurred around 2:42 p.m. March 23 at the Westin Hotel near Lt. George W. Lee Avenue in the downtown area.

Memphis police say Sayso P was pronounced dead at the scene. Sauce Walka was taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to TMZ, multiple people pulled up in a white, four-door vehicle and opened fire – wounding Sauce Walka and the other man, who were outside, before leaving the scene.

Walka said on an interview with Wikid Films that "retaliation" wouldn't be "richeous", expressing that he "put himself in the wrong place".