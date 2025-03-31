The Brief Jayden Dandridge, 21, was found dead in Houston after being identified as one of the suspected shooters who killed Letorian Hunt, 27, and injured Houston rapper Sauce Walka. According to a previous TMZ report, Walka was shot in the leg and expected to recover. A second suspect, 22-year-old Kevin Brown is still on the run for the shooting. Brown is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property between $10,000 to $60,000.



One of the men suspected of shooting Houston rapper Sauce Walka and killing one other in Downtown Memphis has been found dead in Houston, says Memphis Police Department.

The shooting took place on March 22.

Sauce Walka's suspected shooter dead

What we know:

According to the Memphis Police Department, 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge was wanted for the death of Letorian Hunt, 27, and shooting of 34-year-old rapper Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Mondane.

Hunt was also known as the rapper Sayso P, one of Sauce Walka's artists, according to TMZ.

Dandridge was found dead in Houston, Memphis PD reported on Monday.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and auto theft.

Kevin Brown, 22, was the second suspect identified in the shooting and is still on the run. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property between $10,000 to $60,000.z

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers in Memphis at 901-528-CASH.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported where or when Dandridge was found in Houston or his cause of death.

Sauce Walka shot in Memphis

What we know:

According to Memphis PD, the shooting occurred around 2:42 p.m. at the Westin Hotel near Lt. George W. Lee Avenue in the downtown area.

Memphis police say Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene. Mondane was taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition.

TMZ reported that family members identified the surviving man as rapper Sauce Walka, or Albert Walker Mondane. They also reported he was shot in the leg but is expected to recover.

According to TMZ, multiple people pulled up in a white, four-door vehicle and opened fire – wounding Sauce Walka and the other man, who were outside, before leaving the scene.