The Brief Houston rapper Sauce Walka was injured in a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday, TMZ reports. Police say another man was killed in the shooting. Memphis police don't believe the shooting was random.



The outlet reports that Sauce Walka is expected to survive his injuries.

What we know:

According to FOX 13 Memphis, the shooting occurred around 2:42 p.m. Saturday outside of a hotel near Lt. George W. Lee Avenue and Second Street in the downtown area.

Memphis police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

TMZ reports that family members identified the surviving man as rapper Sauce Walka, or Albert Walker Mondane. TMZ reports that he was shot in the leg but is expected to recover.

According to TMZ, multiple people pulled up in a white, four-door vehicle and opened fire – wounding Sauce Walka and the other man, who were outside. The vehicle then fled.

Police say they have identified a suspect vehicle and are working to make an arrest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the man who was killed in the shooting. No suspects have been identified either. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

Memphis police don’t believe shooting was random

Memphis police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

What they're saying:

"We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence. Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other. We understand the public’s concern and reiterate that this was not a random act. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice and will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved," Memphis police wrote on Facebook.