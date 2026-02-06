Justice for Ivan Ramirez: Pasadena coach’s family carries on mission after killer’s sentencing

The Brief The juvenile suspect in the 2024 Easter Sunday shooting of beloved Pasadena coach Ivan Ramirez has reportedly accepted a plea deal, resulting in a 10-year prison sentence. Following a career-ending injury, Ivan’s son, Manny Ramirez, has taken over his father’s organizations and emerged as one of the top hitting instructors in Texas, training over 50 athletes in Houston. All three of the coach's children continue to honor him through the game, including his daughter Ivanney, who currently plays as a starting second baseman for Ursuline College.



Nearly two years after a car theft turned deadly on Easter Sunday, the family of a beloved Pasadena softball coach is finding a sense of justice in the courtroom and a sense of purpose on the diamond.

Sentencing in death of Pasadena coach

The backstory:

Ivan Ramirez, a well-known figure in the local sports community, died in April 2024, weeks after he was shot while attempting to stop his vehicle from being broken into.

According to the Ramirez family, the then 15-year-old suspect arrested in June 2024 has accepted a plea deal Feb. 5 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Because the defendant is a minor, the District Attorney’s office has declined to release specific details or confirmation of the proceedings to the media.

Continuing his legacy

Coach Ivan Ramirez pictured with his wife and three children (family photo)

What's next:

While the court case marks the end of a legal chapter, Ivan’s children are ensuring their father’s influence on the game of softball and baseball continues.

His eldest son, Manny Ramirez, has transitioned from a promising collegiate playing career, cut short by injury, into one of the premier hitting instructors in Texas. Operating out of a facility in downtown Houston, Manny now manages his father’s original organization, focusing on player development for more than 50 clients. His clientele includes students and professional athletes.

Ivan's oldest daughter, Alexis, is now the assistant coach for her father's team, Texas Magic.

The youngest of the Ramirez children, Ivanney, also continues to honor the family name through the sport. She is currently a junior at Ursuline College, where she serves as the starting second baseman for the softball team.

All three of Ivan’s children grew up in the dugout, and family members say their commitment to the sport is a direct reflection of the man who spent his life coaching others.