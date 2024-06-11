The family of Ivan Ramirez, a well-known softball coach in the Pasadena area shot on Easter Sunday, spoke to FOX 26 about the recent arrest of his alleged killer.

Houston police reported a 15-year-old suspect was arrested on June 6 in connection to the shooting and facing capital murder charges. His oldest daughter, Alexis, told FOX 26 that the family was shocked, but somewhat relieved.

Ivan Ramirez, a beloved Pasadena-area softball coach, was shot Easter Sunday by a suspected truck thief. He died April 17. (Family photo) Expand

"It doesn't change anything. It never will," said Alexis. "Just knowing that somebody that took our life away was found. We're just waiting to see what's next."

Police received a call around 4 p.m. on March 31 of a man shot at the 14000 block of Fayridge Drive.

Manny Ramirez, Ivan's son, tells FOX 26 the family was home watching a baseball game when his father got an alert on his phone.

"He said he got a notification on his phone that his door was unlocked," said Manny. "While I was grabbing my bat, he ran out. Three, four seconds later, I heard shots."

Witnesses stated Ramirez, 42, had approached a suspect attempting to steal his truck when he was shot. Manny, his mother, and neighbors assisted Ramirez until first responders arrived.

After suffering from major injuries, Ramirez was pronounced dead in a local hospital on April 17.

Details are limited on the juvenile suspect in custody, but the family says they were told he had a criminal history.

Ramirez was a longtime coach for the Texas Magic Fastpitch Softball team. His tough style of coaching players resulted in several of them, including his children, receiving scholarships to play for college athletic programs across the country.

Manny starts as a Freshman athlete at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in the fall. His youngest sister, Ivanney, plays for Ursuline College in Cleveland, Ohio. All three children are now helping to coach the Texas Magic teams in Pasadena.

"His second family was softball," said Alexis. "His kids, his wife, baseball, softball...it runs in the family. It shows on the field. He was there."