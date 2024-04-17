The community is mourning the loss of Ivan Ramirez, a beloved softball coach, who tragically died from his injuries sustained during an Easter Sunday shooting.

His family confirmed his death to FOX 26 Wednesday Night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston softball coach shot Easter Sunday during attempted vehicle theft, injuries leave community heartbroken

Ramirez, 42, was known for his dynamic coaching style, which inspired his players to excel both on and off the field.

Ivan Ramirez photo (Family submitted)

The coach was shot outside his residence in an apartment complex located off the South Beltway near Pearland on March 31.

Reports indicate that he confronted an individual attempting to steal his truck. As he approached him, Ramirez was shot four times before the shooter fled the scene.

Ramirez was hospitalized with critical injuries and was placed on life support.

Throughout his coaching career, Ramirez left a lasting impact on his players, many of whom went on to secure full-ride athletic scholarships across the country, a testament to his dedication and mentorship.

Ivan Ramirez is dealing with multiple injuries from the March 31 shooting in the Pearland area. (Family submitted photo).

His untimely passing leaves behind a void in the hearts of those he touched, including The Texas Magic Fastpitch community, his wife, and three children. FOX 26 witnessed the prayer vigil for the coach held on April 2.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

No arrests have been made in this case. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals can contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers to provide any relevant details.