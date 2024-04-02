A beloved softball coach from the Houston area remains hospitalized with severe injuries after being shot in front of his home on Easter Sunday, in an incident that has shaken the local community.

Ivan Ramirez, a Texas Magic Fastpitch Travel Softball Team coach, was shot while spending time with his family. 911 audio confirms that Houston police responded to the shooting at around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex off the South Beltway near Pearland.

Ivan Ramirez, a Houston-area softball coach, was shot in an attempted vehicle theft Easter Sunday afternoon (Family submitted)

Community members tell FOX 26 that Ramirez, 42, was alerted by his phone about a door to his truck being opened. As he rushed outside, he spotted an individual attempting to steal his vehicle. The perpetrator, armed and confronted by Ramirez, shot the coach four times before fleeing the scene.

Ramirez sustained injuries to his head, arm, chest, and leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Ivan Ramirez is dealing with multiple injuries from the March 31 shooting in the Pearland area. (Family submitted photo)

Known for his dedication and influence on young athletes, Ramirez has assisted numerous individuals, including his children, in securing full athletic scholarships at various colleges nationwide. His impact on the community was evident during an emotional gathering held at a softball field in Pasadena on Tuesday night, where players and community members came together to support him and his family during this challenging time.

Texas Magic softball players and their families gathered at the Deep Water Girls Softball Park in Pasadena Tuesday evening.

In a statement made during the vigil, one player expressed confidence in Ramirez's strength and determination to overcome this tragedy.

"He's going to be strong and get through this. He never gave up on me, so I don't think anyone should give up on him," the player said.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.