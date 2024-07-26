Harris County officials have reported a significant increase in West Nile Virus cases detected in local mosquito populations. As of this week, 520 positive pools of WNV have been identified across the Harris County and Houston area. A "pool" refers to a sample of one to 50 mosquitoes tested for the virus.

The virus has been detected in 168 out of 216 operational areas within the county. This represents a notable rise compared to previous years, surpassing the 15 cases in 2023, and 316 cases in 2021. The increase is partly attributed to the effectiveness of the new qPCR testing platform, which is five times more efficient than previous methods. This advanced technology provides results in seven to eight hours, significantly quicker than the two days required by older systems.

So far, there have been seven human cases of West Nile Virus in Harris County this year, including six adults over the age of 50 and one individual under the age of 18. An unconfirmed number of those adults were also hospitalized due to symptoms associated with the virus, which include fever, head and body aches, and gastrointestinal issues.

Additionally, the county has reported two cases of dengue virus, linked to recent travel to regions where the virus is endemic. There have been no reported deaths or further updates on these cases.

Recent weather conditions, including heavy rains and high humidity, influence the rise in mosquito populations, which create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It also creates a challenging environment for managing mosquito-borne diseases.

The Culex species, known for frequenting homes and spreading diseases, thrive in these conditions. Their eggs typically hatch into larvae within five to seven days, leading to a surge in mosquito numbers.

Harris County officials are advising residents to be vigilant and take preventive measures against mosquito bites. Efforts are being intensified to treat affected areas and improve surveillance.

Officials emphasize the importance of reducing standing water around homes and maintaining regular mosquito control practices to mitigate the impact of these diseases. You can find more information on the county website. Here are some more tips from Harris County Public Health:

"Tip, Toss, Take Action"

Tip

Follow these simple tips to prevent mosquito breeding sites around your home, especially right after a weather event:

Tip or empty standing water from pet bowls, flowerpots, tires, buckets, and other containers.

If you have a birdbath, change its water every three to five days.

Toss

Mosquitoes can also breed where stagnant water might be hidden from the human eye. Practice the following tips to reduce mosquito breeding in those covered spots:

· Toss out debris, trash, and other unwanted items around your home.

· Clean out clogged drains and rain gutters.

· Keep outdoor trash bins closed and avoid overfilling them.

· Do not sweep lawn clippings, leaves, or litter into storm drains. This will prevent water from flowing, creating ideal mosquito-breeding sites.



Take action

There are also several ways to take action and reduce mosquito populations.

· Use insect repellant. When using mosquito repellent, keep these points in mind:

. Apply an EPA-registered repellent to yourself and your loved ones when outdoors.

. Use as directed by the label instructions on the product.

. Do not use insect repellents on babies younger than 2 months.

. Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD) on children younger than 3 years of age.

· When possible, wear long sleeves, pants, and socks.

· Treat standing water with larvicides in areas where water cannot be covered, emptied, or removed and will not be used for drinking. Larvicides are a pesticide that kills mosquitoes in their early stages of development (larvae) before they become biting adults. They are sold in the form of liquid tablets, pellets, granules, and briquettes and are available in most hardware stores. Larvicides are safe to use for the environment. Follow the instructions for the larvicide product you are using.

· Make sure to completely turn off outdoor faucets to prevent leaks; fix any faucets that are constantly leaking.

· Keep tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.