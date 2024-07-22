Houston police are searching for a Hispanic man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in northwest Houston on Saturday. It happened around 12:45 p.m. at 8800 Hammerly Boulevard.

The suspect, captured in surveillance photos, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, black sandals, and carrying a black and white Nike backpack. HPD says he was seen running further into the Banyan Shores Apartment Homes with a female.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The victim, whose identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle. Houston Fire Department paramedics declared him deceased at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives M. Barrow and J. Caten reported that the victim was last seen talking to a Hispanic female in the parking lot, followed by the unknown male suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

