Woman charged with murder of Asia Stewart at Sunnyside apartment complex

The Brief Dasja Wilmore, 25, was arrested by Houston Police and charged with murder in connection to the death of Asia Stewart. According to reports, Wilmore shot at Stewart during a physical altercation between several other women. Wilmore is currently being held in Harris County Jail.



A woman wanted for a fatal weekend shooting at a Southeast Houston apartment complex is now in police custody.

Dasja Wilmore, 25, was arrested early Wednesday morning by Houston Police and charged with murder in connection with the death of Asia Stewart.

Asia Stewart shot and killed

What we know:

The shooting occurred on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun Road. According to charging documents, the incident stemmed from a series of physical altercations between several women that had been ongoing since Feb. 5.

Investigators allege that during a fight between two other women, Wilmore "bucked" at Stewart, leading to a physical struggle between the two. Witness statements provided to police indicate that Wilmore had been seen with a gun in her waistband and had allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who touched her friend.

Asia Stewart

Witnesses told police that Stewart was attempting to break up a fight when she was shoved by Wilmore. After Stewart reportedly swung at the defendant, Wilmore allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Stewart once in the abdomen at close range. Stewart was transported to Ben Taub Hospital via a private vehicle, where she was pronounced dead later that night.

Dasja Wilmore

At the scene, investigators recovered two fired 9mm cartridge casings alongside personal items—including clothing and hair weave—that suggested a violent struggle had taken place.

Police state Wilmore was identified by multiple witnesses through a double-blind photo array and social media profiles. One witness noted that while Wilmore fled the scene in a vehicle, she fired several additional shots in the direction of bystanders, though no other injuries were reported.

Wilmore is currently being held in Harris County as the legal proceedings move forward.

What we don't know:

The reason behind the shooting is still unknown.