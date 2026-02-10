Woman wanted in deadly Sunnyside apartment shooting
HOUSTON - A wanted woman has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed another woman over the weekend in Houston's Sunnyside.
Houston Sunnyside shooting: Suspect wanted
Dasja Wilmore (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)
What we know:
According to police, 25-year-old Dasja Wilmore is wanted on a murder charge for the shooting death of 26-year-old Asia Stewart.
The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun Road.
The victim, later identified as Stewart, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. She was later pronounced deceased.
Featured
In an update, police said a fight had broken out while people were hanging out in the parking lot of the complex.
Officials say Stewart and Wilmore eventually began fighting, then Wilmore pulled out a pistol and shot Stewart.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding where Wilmore may be.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Dasja Wilmore's can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Homicide unit at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.