Woman wanted in deadly Sunnyside apartment shooting

A wanted woman has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed another woman over the weekend in Houston's Sunnyside.

Houston Sunnyside shooting: Suspect wanted

Dasja Wilmore (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to police, 25-year-old Dasja Wilmore is wanted on a murder charge for the shooting death of 26-year-old Asia Stewart.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun Road.

The victim, later identified as Stewart, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. She was later pronounced deceased.

In an update, police said a fight had broken out while people were hanging out in the parking lot of the complex.

Officials say Stewart and Wilmore eventually began fighting, then Wilmore pulled out a pistol and shot Stewart.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where Wilmore may be.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Dasja Wilmore's can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide unit at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)