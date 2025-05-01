Scott Gertner, former owner of Sky Bar in Montrose, 3-time Grammy Nominee, passes away: sources

The Brief FOX 26 has learned that legendary and three-time Grammy nominee Scott Gertner has passed away. FOX 26's Isiah Carey spoke with several sources who stated the legendary musician died. An official statement from the family has not yet been released.



Scott Gertner passes away, sources say

In a statement, family members said, "We are deeply saddened today to share the news of the unexpected passing of Houston entertainment icon Scott Gertner. Our family is heartbroken and still processing this sudden loss. We appreciate your expressions of love and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time. Funeral details will be shared soon."

FOX 26 stopped by his bar and restaurant, Scott Gertner's Rhythm Room, on Memorial, and it was closed.

There was a sign posted saying, "due to unforseen circumstances, the business was closed.'

Scott Gertner

Scott has toured the country with some of the biggest entertainers while also making a name for himself. He also once owned the legendary Sky Bar in Montrose.

We are sending our best to the Gertner family.