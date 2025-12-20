Fatal crash causing traffic on Fred Hartman Bridge

The Brief A deadly crash has been reported in the northbound lanes of the Fred Hartman Bridge. Traffic is being directed to the right shoulder. Details are limited at this time.



Multiple lanes are closed on the Fred Hartman Bridge in La Porte following a fatal crash that's now under investigation.

La Porte traffic: Fatal Fred Hartman Bridge crash

What we know:

Officials say the crash is in the northbound lanes of the bridge.

Drivers in those lanes are being directed to the right shoulder to get around the scene.

Authorities suggest other drivers expect delays and find other routes.

What we don't know:

Other details are limited at this time.

There is no estimate on when the lanes will fully reopen.