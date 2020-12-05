LIST: Mask mandate, virtual option for Houston-area school districts
As Houston-area school districts are heading back to school, students and parents may be faced with a mask mandate in their school district.
Shelter-in-place lifted for La Porte, Seabrook after reports of odor
Officials in La Porte said they received several calls of an "odor and irritant" in the area so they asked residents to stay inside their homes and turn off their A/C's as a precaution.
'The world lost a good one,' loved ones reeling after deadly chemical leak in La Porte
Officials have identified two of the men, who died from a chemical leak in La Porte, Texas. We caught up with a widow of one of the victims, who describes her husband as the best of the best.
2 dead, 42 patients treated after leak at LyondellBasell facility in La Porte
Officials say two people died and 42 others were treated following a leak involving the acetyls unit at the LyondellBasell facility in La Porte on Tuesday.
Law firm representing those injured after chemical spill at LyondellBasell facility say company knew better
Several groups are investigating what caused a chemical spill inside LyondellBasell Tuesday night including, the EPA, OSHA, the Chemical Safety Board, TCEQ, and the Harris County Fire Marshal. And now a local trial law firm, Abraham Watkins, can be added to that list.
"We will find out what led to this," investigation underway in fatal La Porte acid leak
The LyondellBasell chemical plant leak in La Porte has killed two people and forced the hospitalization of 30 others.
Evacuation order lifted in area surrounding Dow Chemical in La Porte
An evacuation order has been lifted for the half-mile radius around Dow Chemical in La Porte.
What caused a leak at Dow Chemical in La Porte?
An evacuation within a half-mile and a shelter in place were issued in La Porte after a chemical leak at the Bayport Plant.
Friends, family of La Porte teen who committed suicide want special tribute at graduation, but were told 'no'
It's been nearly two and a half years since 15-year-old Charisma Garza took her own life. This Friday, she would've graduated from La Porte High School. Her friends want to honor her but tell FOX 26 that the school has declined to pay tribute.
DuPont, former employee indicted in connection to fatal 2014 La Porte incident
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Inc. and a former employee were indicted by a Houston federal grand jury in connection to a deadly 2014 incident at a La Porte plant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced.
La Porte Police searching for suspect wanted for impersonating FedEx employee
La Porte Police says the suspect arrived at a residence claiming to be a FedEx employee after two cell phones were wrongly delivered to a home.
Person dies after apparently being struck by vehicle in La Porte
A deputy constable was driving just before midnight when saw the person on the side of the road who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
Shelter in place lifted for the city of La Porte after chemical concerns
The Office made the announcement early Saturday, Dec. 5:
Texas AG’s Office suing La Porte Clinic over COVID-19 tests
According to investigators, the clinic advertised 15-minute tests to diagnose a current infection.
La Porte clinic ordered to shut down by Texas Attorney General's Office
A clinic in La Porte has been ordered to close by the Texas Attorney General's Office stating that the clinic was lying about their COVID-19 tests. FOX 26's Maria Salazar has more.
La Porte four-year-old boy killed in shooting by older sibling
Police believe the boy was accidentally shot by his older adolescent sibling.
COVID-19 hitting greater Houston area nursing homes hard
LaPorte Health Care is one of the most recent facilities to have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Harris County Public Health confirmed it but did not release any numbers.
La Porte student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threat on the bus
A James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus student was arrested Wednesday and charged with a Class B misdemeanor for allegedly making a terroristic threat while riding the bus.