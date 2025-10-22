Deadly crash on Independence Parkway near La Porte

The Brief Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Independence Parkway S near La Porte. The sheriff says one person was confirmed dead at the scene. Traffic is being diverted.



One person is dead after a crash on Independence Parkway near La Porte, authorities say.

Deadly crash on Independence Parkway

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in the 1900 block of Independence Parkway S.

The sheriff says one person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Traffic from SH 225 and the ferry is being turned around.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the crash unfolded or how many people were involved. The person who died in the crash has not been identified.