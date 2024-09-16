LIVE: La Porte pipeline fire near Spencer Highway causes road closures, evacuations

A pipeline fire near Spencer Highway and Summerton has caused major disruptions.

The City of La Porte Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the 8700 block of Spencer Highway at 9:55 a.m. Monday morning.

The Fire Department is advising residents to evacuate the area between Luella and Canada. Emergency crews are actively working to control the fire. Harris County Hazmat and other HCFMO resources are also responding to the scene.

Road Closures

Spencer Highway: Closed in both directions

East Boulevard: Closed southbound towards Spencer Highway

Wal-Mart and H-E-B Area: Blocked off

Shelter in Place

San Jacinto College Central Campus, employees, and students should shelter in place until further notice.

La Porte ISD says that students are safe and schools in the affected area are sheltering in place as a precaution.

An evacuation has been ordered between Spencer Highway and Fairmont Parkway between Luella and Canada Road, the Brookglen neighborhood area.

Travel Advisory

Drivers are urged to avoid the affected areas and use alternate routes.