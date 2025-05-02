Houston-area Xfinity, Comcast outage due to vandalized telecommunication lines, company says
HOUSTON - Xifinity and Comcast customers in the Houston area are without service due to reported vandalism to the company's communication lines.
What we know:
The outage impacts Xfinity and Comcast Business customers in the Houston area. It was reported at about 10 a.m. on Friday and remained active as of 3 p.m.
According to Comcast's 1:30 p.m. update, the outage is widespread, but many residents and businesses are reportedly getting their power back.
The company also says the outage is due to "several, back-to-back acts of suspected vandalism" to their communication lines. Comcast says they are working with law enforcement to investigate.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding the suspected vandalism or when service will officially be restored.
Latest Comcast update
What they're saying:
Comcast reported the following update at 1:30 p.m.:
"Our technicians continue to work quickly to restore services to Xfinity and Comcast Business customers following a widespread outage. Almost all of our residential and business customers are back online. Our team is working to restore services for the remaining customers who are impacted.
We have determined the major cause of this widespread outage was several, back-to-back acts of suspected vandalism to our telecommunication lines. We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate these incidents.
Telecommunication line vandalism has been a crime that we’ve worked with law enforcement agencies and the media to bring about public awareness.
We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers. We want to thank our technicians for quickly jumping into action to perform the precise work it takes to restore fiber lines."
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Texas Region of Comcast.