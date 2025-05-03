Montgomery County: 14-year-old killed near Conroe; 15-year-old among three arrested, officials say

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot and killed early Saturday morning. Another teen was identified as the initial suspect. Two 19-year-olds were arrested while officials were executing warrants.



A 15-year-old is one of three people who have been arrested for another teen's death in the Conroe area, according to Montgomery County officials.

Conroe: Douget Road shooting arrests

What we know:

A shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. on Saturday in the 11900 block of Douget Road, near Highway 105.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a 14-year-old boy in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene.

An investigation was opened, and it led to a 15-year-old boy in Conroe being identified as a suspect.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his home.

Officials carried out both warrants, leading to two 19-year-old suspects being identified: Mason Goodwin and James Fuller. Officials say they were both booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The teen suspect was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. All three were charged with murder.

What we don't know:

The teens involved in this incident have not been identified at this time, and the motive behind the shooting is not clear.