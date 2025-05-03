Northwest Houston: Man shot to death on Sherwood Forest Street

The Brief Police were called to the shooting at about 11 p.m. on Friday. The victim was reportedly found with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Police are asking the public for any information about a deadly shooting that happened in northwest Houston late Friday night.

Houston shooting: Sherwood Forest Street

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Sherwood Forest Street near the Katy Freeway.

A lieutenant at the scene said there were multiple calls about a disturbance at the scene before the shooting call.

By the time police arrived on the scene, they say they found a deceased man with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been named at this time. Police only described him as a man in his early 30's.

There's no information at this time regarding any suspects or a possible motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this shooting can call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS (8477).