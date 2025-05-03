Northwest Houston: Man shot to death on Sherwood Forest Street
HOUSTON - Police are asking the public for any information about a deadly shooting that happened in northwest Houston late Friday night.
Houston shooting: Sherwood Forest Street
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Sherwood Forest Street near the Katy Freeway.
A lieutenant at the scene said there were multiple calls about a disturbance at the scene before the shooting call.
By the time police arrived on the scene, they say they found a deceased man with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been named at this time. Police only described him as a man in his early 30's.
There's no information at this time regarding any suspects or a possible motive.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this shooting can call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: OnScene and HPD Lieutenant Khan.