Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed Chair of Presidential Religious Liberty Commission

The Brief Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been appointed as head of the Presidential Religious Liberty Commission. The Commission was established by Pres. Trump to focus on the foundations, awareness, and protection of religious liberty in the U.S. The Commission includes clergy, legal experts, and members from different religious backgrounds.



Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has been appointed by President Trump as head of his Religious Liberty Commission, according to a statement.

Lt. Gov. Patrick appointed head of Trump Religious Commission

What we know:

According to a statement from the lieutenant governor's office, he will serve as the Chair of the Presidential Religious Liberty Commission.

Lt. Gov. Patrick was appointed by President Donald Trump on the National Day of Prayer.

According to a press release from the White House, the goal of the Commission is to create a report on the following

"The foundations of religious liberty in America" "Strategies to increase awareness of and celebrate America’s peaceful religious pluralism" "Current threats to religious liberty" "Strategies to preserve and enhance protections for future generations"

The Commission's key areas of focus reportedly include "parental rights in religious education, school choice, conscience protections, attacks on houses of worship, free speech for religious entities, and institutional autonomy."

Based on the statement from Lt. Gov. Patrick's office, Dr. Ben Carson will service as the Vice Chair of the Commission. The Commission will also include public advocates, clergy, legal experts, and members from different religious backgrounds.

The Religious Commission is expected to be advisors to the White House Faith Office and the Domestic Policy Council on actions for religious-liberty policies.

Advisory boards of religious and lay leaders as well as legal experts will also help with those policies.

Statement from Patrick

What they're saying:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement with his announcement as chair:

"I am honored to be selected as the Chairman of the Religious Liberty Commission by President Trump. The commission is comprised of some of the foremost faith leaders, scholars, and thinkers of our time. We will carry out the president’s important mission to preserve and strengthen religious liberty in our country. I thank President Trump for his steadfast commitment to ensuring our nation returns to our founding principles of faith and religious liberty."