La Porte Pipeline Fire: Homeowners living near burning pipeline forced to spend the night away from home

Some homeowners living in The East Meadows subdivision were forced to evacuate on Monday due to their proximity to the burning pipeline.

"Horrific, horrible disaster," said Amanda Henson, who lives in the subdivision. "Nobody plans for something like this to happen."

"I heard this loud boom and my whole house shook, so I ran outside to see what was going on because I knew something had exploded," said Kristina Reff, who was forced to evacuate. "I thought maybe somebody's house had gone up, but then I realized it was behind the row of houses. So I knew it was the gas line."

"When I looked out the backyard, I saw a big fire and I ran out of the house because I got scared," said evacuee Sandra Chom.

"The fire is behind my house," said Abel, who was also forced to evacuate. "It's literally four to five houses down from where the park is that pretty much burnt up."

Emiliano Martinez was in class when he found out about the fire.

"I was walking down the hall, I looked out the window of my house's direction, I saw big smoke," he said. "I got scared, afraid my house might catch fire."

"I was able to get inside my house and save my pets what I could save," Abel said. "Not the cat, hopefully she will get out ok."

"I worry about the families in the front of the neighborhood," Amanda said. "The playground where the children play had some damage. Thank God no children were down there."

Those forced to evacuate made sure they got their most important possessions, their pets.