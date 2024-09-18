The fire at an Energy Transfer, pipeline has burned into its third day, causing disruptions and safety concerns. The fire, which began near the intersection of Spencer Highway and Canada Road, remains a significant concern. Spencer Highway, adjacent to the Walmart where the blaze originated, is still closed off to traffic. Emergency crews are on-site, and the fire's flames can be seen burning in the distance.

Latest statement from Energy Transfer as of 9:20 AM

"As of this morning, the fire is gradually burning itself out, and the flame has decreased overnight. Our air quality checks show no issues. We’re installing special equipment on either side of the damaged pipeline to speed up repairs. Once this equipment is in place, we’ll use nitrogen to extinguish the fire and start fixing the damage. We’re letting the fire burn off safely to manage the situation. We’ve arranged for lodging for affected landowners at nearby hotels until evacuation orders are lifted. Local law enforcement is investigating the cause of the damage, and we’re working closely with them and other authorities. We appreciate the efforts of everyone involved and will keep you updated with any new information."

Pipeline status

Aerial views from Skyfox show firefighting efforts on both sides of the blaze. This precaution is part of a larger effort to bring the fire under control. Once the flames are extinguished, first responders will use a flare gun to check if the fire could reignite before allowing residents to return to their homes. Air quality checks are ongoing, and residents in sensitive groups are advised to remain indoors.

Crews are engaged in digging operations around the exposed pipeline, working to control the situation.

Evacuation orders and resident updates

The Office of Emergency Management has begun lifting evacuation orders for some parts of the affected area, although many residents are still asked to stay away from their homes today. Those who have been evacuated were briefly allowed to check their properties, particularly those left without power following the initial explosion.

Community support, donations

In the meantime, a donation drive is being hosted by the South Region Driving School in La Porte. Residents can contribute prepackaged snacks, water, and hygiene items at 911 South Broadway Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Update on the fire’s origin

There is still no update on the individual who drove into the above-ground valve that initiated the fire. Authorities are working to determine their condition and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

NASA’s space image of massive pipeline fire

At one point, the fire was visible from space. NASA astronaut Don Pettit captured a dramatic image of the blaze from aboard the International Space Station, highlighting the fire's scale and intensity.

