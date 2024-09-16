San Jacinto Central Campus student recalls feeling blast from pipeline fire in La Porte

The Brief A massive pipeline fire in La Porte, Texas, injured four people and caused local evacuations. A vehicle struck an above-ground pipeline valve, leading to the fire. First responders are continuing to battle the blaze, and city officials are monitoring the air quality.



Four people are injured following a massive pipeline fire in La Porte on Monday. The fire caused local schools, businesses, and residents to evacuate the area.

The sudden rupture sent flames hundreds of feet in the air with dark smoke that could be seen from miles away.

CONTINUOUS COVERAGE: 'NO TERRORISTIC ACTIVITY;' Deer Park Pipeline fire continues to burn, authorities say incident is 'isolated'

"I heard the loud boom, and it shook my car and I had heat come straight in through my window," said Ayla Ruffin, a student at San Jacinto College- Central Campus.

The student describes the fear when she saw the flames for the first time.

"It was pretty scary. I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know what was going on. My mind went straight towards those families and friends, just the people who are right next to it," said Ruffin.

The pipeline is owned by the company Energy Transfer. Deer Park officials said a white sport utility vehicle drove through a fence on the west side of Walmart’s parking lot located at 9025 Spencer Hwy, Deer Park, TX 77536. The vehicle entered the adjacent pipeline right-of-way and struck an above-ground pipeline valve. The chemical burning was a liquid natural gas.

"The product in the pipeline is just going to have to burn off. They’ve shut the pipeline down. Until all the product that’s in the pipeline burns off, it will be hours," said Mayor Jerry Mouton, of the City of Deer Park.

"My thoughts were, well what’s coming up into this air? Is it hazardous to our breathing?" said Ruffin.

Hundreds of first responders from multiple agencies continue to battle the blaze.

"The fire is contained to the extent that we’ve got a perimeter set up and some levels of evacuation have been conducted," said Mayor Mouton.

City officials said the county is continuing to monitor the air and there shouldn't be a threat the to environment. He also said it could be hours before the fire is out and could even burn through the night.