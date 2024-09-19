The SUV involved in the La Porte pipeline explosion earlier this week is now being examined by authorities, as seen in live footage from Skyfox. This follows four days of intense firefighting efforts to control the blaze.

Officials began towing the vehicle away from the site after moving it from the fire's edge. The fire, which ignited Monday morning, is now subsiding, but there are still unanswered questions about how the SUV ended up inside the fenced area and whether anyone remains in the vehicle.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A crime scene has been established around the SUV, suggesting that authorities are treating the situation with heightened scrutiny.

There are no new updates on the victim or the incident’s status at this time. The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

We will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

Continuing coverage