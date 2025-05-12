The Brief At least one person was killed in a crash on I-10 at Beltway 8 in east Harris County. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. The roadway is expected to be shut down until around 6 p.m.



At least one person is dead after a crash that shut down I-10 in east Harris County on Monday.

Deadly I-10 crash

What we know:

According to TxDOT, the I-10 East Freeway westbound lanes are shut down at Beltway 8 due to a crash.

At least one person is dead, according to the agency.

SkyFOX aerials showed three vehicles involved in the crash – a heavily damaged pickup truck, a red sedan and a box truck.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the roadway is expected to be shut down until around 6 p.m.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash or which vehicle the person who died was in. That person has not been identified.

What you can do:

Traffic is being diverted to the Dell Dale exit. The public is advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.