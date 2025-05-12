Deadly Houston I-10 crash: Westbound lanes closed at Beltway 8
HOUSTON - At least one person is dead after a crash that shut down I-10 in east Harris County on Monday.
Deadly I-10 crash
What we know:
According to TxDOT, the I-10 East Freeway westbound lanes are shut down at Beltway 8 due to a crash.
At least one person is dead, according to the agency.
SkyFOX aerials showed three vehicles involved in the crash – a heavily damaged pickup truck, a red sedan and a box truck.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the roadway is expected to be shut down until around 6 p.m.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the crash or which vehicle the person who died was in. That person has not been identified.
What you can do:
Traffic is being diverted to the Dell Dale exit. The public is advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the TxDOT Houston District, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and aerials of the scene.