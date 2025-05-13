ICE arrests 422 undocumented immigrants, deports 528 in Houston operation

The Brief 422 undocumented immigrants were arrested and 528 were deported from the Houston area last week. The seven-day operation included efforts by numerous law enforcement agencies. Officials say the deportations, which reportedly included violent criminals, will enhance public safety.



According to the Tuesday release from Homeland Security Investigations, the 422 undocumented immigrants ICE arrested included 296 criminals.

The operation lasted from May 4 to May 10. HSI's release included the following reported criminals:

A 46-year-old criminal alien from Colombia arrested May 7 who has been convicted in Colombia of homicide and providing false information to law enforcement.

A 40-year-old three-time deported criminal alien from Mexico arrested May 8 who has been convicted three times for possession of a controlled substance, twice for illegal discharge of a firearm, and once for arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, illegal entry, criminal mischief, and driving while intoxicated.

A 32-year-old five-time deported criminal alien from Mexico arrested May 7 who has been convicted twice for burglary, larceny, and illegal reentry, and once for aggravated assault.

A 45-year-old criminal alien from Mexico arrested May 5 who has been convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A 72-year-old criminal alien from Mexico arrested May 6 who has been convicted of homicide, robbery, shoplifting, assault, and carrying a prohibited weapon.

The operation is part of a continued effort in the Houston area to increase border security in Texas.

According to the release, the operation's priority targets were undocumented immigrants "who have exhausted due process and been ordered removed from the country."

They say ICE Houston is using an initiative established by President Donald Trump's administration to gather arrestees at designated hubs at the southern border. The initiative will reportedly allow for deportation to the immigrants' countries of origin within 24-72 hours.

The release says this reduced custody time could help save millions of tax dollars per year.

The release says the operation aimed to "bolster" the safety of Houston-area residents.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford said the removal of undocumented immigrants, which he said include "some of the world’s most dangerous fugitives," is part of an effort to "restore law and order" to Texas.

ICE was assisted in the operation by agencies including U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Diplomatic Security Service; the FBI; the U.S. Marshals Service; and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DEA Houston Division Acting Special Agent in Charge William Kimbell reinforced the mission of protecting communities through border control efforts.

"Illegal activities breed further crime, and our collaborative efforts through these enforcement operations have allowed us to do what the DEA does best, remove drugs off the streets that are devastating lives and dismantle drug networks, safeguarding our communities," said Kimbell. "These operations have allowed us to share our resources with our federal partners and expand our scope of DEA drug trafficking investigations to achieve the common goal of making communities safer."

A statement in the release from ATF Houston Special Agent in Charge Michael voiced the same message.

"This operation underscores the vital importance of collaboration across federal, state, and local agencies in protecting our communities," said Weddel. "By working together, we were able to identify and remove individuals who posed a clear threat to public safety. Our unified efforts send a strong message: dangerous criminal aliens will be held accountable, and public safety remains our top priority."