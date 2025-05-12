3-year-old girl killed in Mother's Day crash in Conroe

The Brief The family of the 3-year-old victim of a car crash in Conroe is speaking out. Two surviving victims are in the ICU for their injuries. The suspect is accused of causing the crash while driving under the influence.



The family of 3-year-old Camiria identified her as the victim who died in a fiery car crash in Conroe that happened on Mother's Day night.

Young girl killed in crash

Her family says she was in the car with her mother, Shavhon White, and her five-year-old sister, Chloe.

Shavhon and Chloe were pulled from the burning vehicle and saved by bystanders. The family says they're in the hospital recovering from severe burns.

The backstory:

Conroe police say in a press release that a 26-year-old woman, identified by family as Shavhon, pulled over her white Camry to the inside shoulder of the main lanes near the 15000 block of I-45 after her tire blew out. They say a blue Civic traveling in the HOV lane veered off, hitting the Camry, causing both cars to catch fire.

Witnesses save mother and daughter

What they're saying:

The release says that the mother and the 5-year-old were saved by witnesses. One of those witnesses spoke to FOX 26 anonymously.

He said he noticed flames under both cars while driving and pulled over to help.

"It was very traumatizing. Something very ugly. Not even in the movies do you see something like this," he said.

The witness spoke to FOX 26 in spanish and the interview was translated for this article.

He says he helped pull out both Shavhon and Chloe. He says he and other witnesses broke the windows of the Camry to do so, but they didn't realize that there was a third occupant in the back.

"The [saddest] part is we didn't get the baby," he said. "There was alot of help from a lot of people, all races. In that moment, there was a brotherhood of different races: immigrants, Hispanic and others. I feel that should be the focus, so much help from everyone. So I think that's something we have to emphasize. At the end of the day we are all humans."

Family's Heartfelt Reflections and Community Support

In honor of Camiria, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 PM at 8304 Sunbury, open to the public. The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to support medical expenses and recovery efforts.

Shundrell White Brady, Camiria's relative, shared, "I'm grateful for the two that I have, because it could have been worse. And that video doesn't give me the assumption that anybody would have made it out." She fondly remembers Camiria as their "sunshine," whose presence could change the atmosphere of any room.

Essence Ganious, Camiria's aunt and Shavhon's sister, expressed her sorrow, saying, "My little niece, we live together that's the first person who greets me when I get home from work, so to not have that anymore hurts. I have to look at my sister her body, I have to go in there and look at my niece's body. It's hard. Something I didn't even think I'd be going through."

Latricia Tolliver, Camiria's great aunt, reflected on the impact of the crash, stating, "Some people don't realize the short-term decisions that they make can have a long-lasting outcome. You have a life gone too soon that won't fulfill her purpose; she could be the next president, the next mayor—we'll never know. With that, I just hope and pray that people will make better decisions and choices."

The suspect

Police said in the release the driver of the Honda Civic was identified as 55-year-old Donald Carson. He suffered injuries in the crash and was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

They say the Vehicular Crimes Unit from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office also responded and assisted with the investigation. During the investigation, Carson exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter (a second-degree felony) and two counts of Intoxication Assault (third-degree felonies). Once released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Records show that Carson has a prior DUI conviction out of Beaumont from 2003. Records show he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 180 days court confinement and a year of probation.

Records show he also has an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction in 1992 out of Harris county. Records say he was given a deferred adjudication of five years.