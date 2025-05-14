Houston police search for persons of interest in shooting, identify 16-year-old victim

article

The Brief Houston Police are searching for three people wanted for questioning related to the shooting death of a 16-year-old. The teen was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store on Sunday, May 11. Houston Police have released surveillance images of the three people wanted for questioning.



Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding three people of interest who are wanted for questioning related to the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

The shooting happened at 13360 Northborough Drive around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11.

Victim Identified

The backstory:

Houston Police say patrol officers were flagged down regarding a shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Officers found 16-year-old Davion Elzy with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him deceased.

Wanted for questioning

Police are searching for three people of interest in the case and have released surveillance images of all three.

Anyone with information on the identities of the persons of interest, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.