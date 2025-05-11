Jeep weekend crackdown; Galveston County sheriff lays out new rules for rowdy event

article

The Brief New rules have been set for Jeep Weekend on Bolivar Peninsula In years past, the event has resulted in some violent incidents and arrests Attendees say they hope the event will be safe and fun for all involved



The Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen lays out some new ground rules in a social media video for the Bolivar Peninsula's annual Jeep Weekend event.

What's Jeep Weekend?

Jeep weekend is a loosely organized yearly event that takes place along Crystal beach. Barricade Go Topless Jeep Weekend is a worldwide annual tradition to celebrate the start of spring that's commemorated by events held all over the nation, according to their website.

The Crystal Beach event will take place May 16th through the 19th, but officials say many attendees start showing up the Thursday before the event. Officials said last year they expected about 10 thousand attendees.

The new rules

The sheriff explained the following rules will be enforced this year:

- No parking on the beach

- No unloading trailers on beach

- No golf carts, ATV's or dirt-bikes on the beach

- No Mass gatherings

-No glass containers / littering on the beach

- Stay off the dunes

- Speed limit is 15 mph on the beach

-Animals must be on a leash

-No bonfires

He also outlined that traffic control will start on Friday, May 16th at 6 am and ends Monday May 19th at 12 am with public safety zones where there will be no stopping, standing or parking.

The flow of traffic for the event will have participants enter the beach on Honeysuckle Dr. and exit the beach on Stingaree Dr. with a one-way flow of traffic eastbound down the beach.

Controversy at past events

In years past, the Crystal Beach gathering has sparked controversy due to numerous arrests, shootings and even deaths.

"The jeep community is peaceful," said Kendra Johnson. She's attended past events and plans to vend at this year's gathering. She explained that most attendees are there for a good time and do so legally while celebrating. But, she says, the crowd continues to grow, problems have too. "Most of the youngsters, they get belligerent, drunk, full of alcohol, they want to fight and argue among other people."

In 2022, the Galveston County Sheriff reported 100 arrests during the event. In 2023, that number went up to 234 and last year they reported 300 arrests, along with two shootings - one deadly.

"We've been here since 2005 so we've seen a lot of jeep weekends, and they've gotten worse," said another past attendee and local resident, Mary Maroski.

"You need to follow our rules and you need to obey the law and if you choose not to do either one of those, we will find a place for you in the Galveston County jail," said Sheriff Fullen in the video.