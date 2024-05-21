Over the weekend, chaos unfolded on the Bolivar Peninsula during the Go Topless Weekend, leaving one man dead, several injured, and over 300 individuals behind bars.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office reported a staggering 300-plus arrests, resulting in 458 charges. The bulk of the arrests, numbering 200, occurred on Saturday.

Two separate shooting incidents marred the festivities, with one claiming the life of a 33-year-old man and leaving two others wounded. One victim was airlifted for treatment, while another fled the scene. Despite having a suspect in mind, law enforcement officials are still in pursuit, planning to secure an arrest warrant soon.

In the second shooting, a man sustained a grazing head wound from a bullet but was promptly treated at the UTMB Health MASH complex and subsequently released. Daniel Lawrence Thompson Young, 17, faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with his bond set at $500,000.

To manage the weekend, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deployed 170 deputies and officers to oversee the estimated 100,000 attendees. This collaborative effort included personnel from the Galveston County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Throughout the weekend, authorities say the confiscated 22 firearms and made 20 DWI-related arrests.

Reflecting on the events, Major Ray Nolen expressed a mixed sentiment, describing it as a "good year" in comparison to the sheer volume of attendees. Despite the challenges, Nolen noted a prevailing sense of cooperation among visitors, with many demonstrating an intent to steer clear of trouble.

In a precautionary measure, deputies returned to the peninsula late Sunday night, not due to any specific incident but to ensure the situation remained under control amidst a high volume of returning visitors.

As Bolivar Peninsula's Go Topless Weekend draws to a close, it leaves behind a trail of arrests, injuries, and one tragic loss of life, prompting authorities to reassess strategies for managing future events of this nature.