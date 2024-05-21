A search is underway for two suspects after a man was robbed and shot in Montrose early Tuesday morning, Houston police say.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at Ridgewood and Westheimer.

According to police, the man in his 50s was crossing the street when the two suspects approached him with a firearm.

Police say they robbed the man, taking his satchel, and started to walk off.

Authorities say the victim started to follow them to explain that there was nothing in the satchel, but the suspects turned around, and one of them shot him.

Houston police investigate a shooting at Westheimer Road and Ridgewood Street.

The suspects – described only as younger Hispanic males – reportedly got into a lighter colored vehicle and drove off.

The injured man was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD’s Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers.