Authorities are seeking the public's help to identify the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Crosby.

Richard Grubb was riding a motorized bicycle southbound on Farm to Market Rd 1942 when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on September 30, 2023, at around 4:45 a.m.

Victim-Richard Grubb (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

Grubb, who suffered severe injuries, passed away several days later.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward

For additional details, refer to HCSO case number 2309-11361.