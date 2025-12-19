Driver killed after veering off road, crashing into tree on South Loop West

Houston police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left a man dead late Thursday night, according to officials.

Man killed after crashing into tree

What we know:

Sergeant Griffiths with the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division reports units were called to South Loop West between Kirby Drive and Fannin Street about a crash.

A black Dodge Charger was going westbound on the feeder when the male driver veered off the road and seemed to cross multiple lanes of traffic, Sgt. Griffiths says. The driver hit the curb before crashing into a tree in the median.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sgt. Griffiths, there were no other vehicles involved, and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what could have made the driver veer off the road.