Sean Combs trial: Cassie Ventura testifies in federal case against Diddy, describes years of alleged abuse

The Brief Cassie Ventura testified in federal court that Sean "Diddy" Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including being coerced into drug-fueled sex parties starting when she was 19. A 2016 video showing Combs allegedly assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway was referenced in court; she said it occurred after leaving one of those parties. A trauma therapist emphasized that survivors rarely fabricate such claims and highlighted the power dynamics that often silence victims of abuse.



Singer Cassie Ventura took the stand Tuesday in a federal case involving music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, testifying that the producer subjected her to years of abuse during what she described as a controlling, drug-fueled relationship that began when she was 19.

Ventura's testimony

Ventura, now 37, said the abuse began shortly after Combs signed her to his music label. During her testimony, she alleged that Combs forced her into participating in what she described as "freak offs" — sex parties involving drugs and multiple partners that sometimes lasted for days.

The testimony comes months after a 2016 surveillance video resurfaced, appearing to show Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Ventura told the court she had just left one of the alleged parties when that incident occurred.

Trauma therapist weighs in

Mental health professionals say the emotional toll of revisiting trauma in such a high-profile setting can be severe.

"Having to re-tell your story in the court of public opinion in front of millions of people who are watching or reading can be very re-traumatizing," said Chau Nguyen, a licensed trauma therapist.

Nguyen said false reporting among abuse survivors is rare. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, the prevalence of false reports ranges from two to 10%.

"That tells you that the preponderance of survivors, when they go to court and share their story in excruciating detail like this, they’re not lying," she said. "They’re not making this stuff up."

Combs’ legal team has not denied the physical violence but maintains that all sexual encounters mentioned in the case were consensual.

Some observers have questioned Ventura’s participation in the events she described, asking why she remained in the relationship.

"A lot of times, survivors don’t speak out because of the power dynamic," Nguyen said. "In this case, Diddy is a very powerful man. He offers a lot of resources, he has a lot of protection. He has a lot of power. At the heart of a lot of cases of abuse and violence we see, it is a case of abuse of power."

What happens next?

Ventura is expected to return to the witness stand on Wednesday.

If you or someone you know has been a victim or sexual assault, abuse or sex trafficking, there are resources available.

Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse offers victims resources like safety planning, free legal representation, and counseling.

For more information and resources for help, call AVDA at 713-715-6935. You can also reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.