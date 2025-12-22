Motorcyclist dead after losing control, crashing into tree in Greater Uptown: police

The Brief Houston police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Greater Uptown area. The rider was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed before they left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Police say there were multiple witnesses at the scene who saw the accident.



A deadly motorcycle crash in the Greater Uptown area is under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

Motorcyclist dies in crash

The backstory:

HPD Sergeant Barrow reports units were called to Woodway Drive near Fountain View Drive about a single motorcycle accident.

According to officials, a motorcyclist was going eastbound on Woodway and lost control, unable to stay in the lanes. The motorcycle crashed into a tree in the median of the road and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses who saw the accident report the motorcyclist was going at a high rate of speed.

What's next:

HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division will continue to investigate the accident.