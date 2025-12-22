Motorcyclist dead after losing control, crashing into tree in Greater Uptown: police
HOUSTON - A deadly motorcycle crash in the Greater Uptown area is under investigation by the Houston Police Department.
Motorcyclist dies in crash
The backstory:
HPD Sergeant Barrow reports units were called to Woodway Drive near Fountain View Drive about a single motorcycle accident.
According to officials, a motorcyclist was going eastbound on Woodway and lost control, unable to stay in the lanes. The motorcycle crashed into a tree in the median of the road and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses who saw the accident report the motorcyclist was going at a high rate of speed.
What's next:
HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division will continue to investigate the accident.
The Source: Information provided by HPD Sergeant M. Barrow at the scene.