West University developer sentenced after pleading guilty to wire fraud, misusing construction funds

The Brief A developer who plead guilty to wire fraud learned his sentence on Wednesday. Brett Michael Detamore was sentenced to 51 months behind bars.



A developer, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud, by operating a construction business and fraudulently obtaining at least $1.5 million in loans for construction of private homes, has learned his sentence.

Developer sentenced after pleading guilty to wire fraud

Brett Michael Detamore, the man who disappeared but was found days later in 2023 in what police believed to be a ‘pre-planned’ disappearance, has been sentenced, according to FBI Houston.

The sentence

FBI Houston posted on X that Detamore was sentenced to 51 months behind bars.

The backstory:

As FOX 26 has reported, court records stated Detamore pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a scheme that involved misusing construction funds for personal use.

Detamore, who operated as a custom home builder under Detamore Development LLC, admitted to defrauding at least $1.5 million intended for the construction of probate residences, officials say.

Court records state he submitted false and fraudulent invoices to banks that held construction loans for single-family homes he was contracted to build. These invoices led the banks to release funds into accounts controlled by Detamore, which he then diverted for his personal benefit.