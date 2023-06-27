A missing Harris County man whose burned vehicle was discovered nearly a week ago has been found.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen confirmed with a Facebook post that Brett Detamore, 38, has been located.

Authorities say Detamore was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Constable Rosen expressed the family's gratitude for the support and requested privacy.

PREVIOUS STORY: Harris County man last seen on Wednesday, truck found torched

Despite previous search efforts, Detamore remained missing for almost a week.

His wife reported him missing around 9 a.m. on June 21, and shortly after, his burned pickup truck was found at Bear Creek Pioneers Park in west Houston, about 20 miles away from where he was last seen in West University Place.

Further updates will be provided as new information arises.