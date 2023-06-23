Missing Brett Detamore: Harris County man last seen on Wednesday, truck found torched

Harris County authorities are asking for help locating a man last seen on Wednesday.

Brett Detamore, 38, was last seen driving near Bear Creek Park west of Houston.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photos courtesy of Harris County Precinct 1 Constable)

His yellow Dodge Ram truck was found torched and abandoned briefly after he went missing near Clay Road, according to officials.

