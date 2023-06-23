Expand / Collapse search

Missing Brett Detamore: Harris County man last seen on Wednesday, truck found torched

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are asking for help locating a man last seen on Wednesday.

Brett Detamore, 38, was last seen driving near Bear Creek Park west of Houston.

His yellow Dodge Ram truck was found torched and abandoned briefly after he went missing near Clay Road, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County Precinct 1 at 713-755-5200.