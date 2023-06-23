Missing Brett Detamore: Harris County man last seen on Wednesday, truck found torched
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are asking for help locating a man last seen on Wednesday.
Brett Detamore, 38, was last seen driving near Bear Creek Park west of Houston.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Photos courtesy of Harris County Precinct 1 Constable)
His yellow Dodge Ram truck was found torched and abandoned briefly after he went missing near Clay Road, according to officials.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP
Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County Precinct 1 at 713-755-5200.