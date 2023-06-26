The search continues Monday for a missing Harris County man who was last seen in West University Place before his pickup truck was found burned at a park nearly 20 miles away.

Brett Detamore, 38, was reported missing on Wednesday morning. Police say his truck was found burned at Bear Creek Pioneers Park in west Houston that morning.

According to West University Place Chief of Police Ken Walker, Brett’s wife reported him missing shortly before 9 a.m. Chief Walker says his department was later notified by the Houston Police Department that Walker’s truck had been found at the park.

"The vehicle was severely burned. Most of the recognizing or identifying information had been destroyed," Chief Walker said. "One of the HPD officers knew that they could find a secret VIN number. He found that number, ran it and it came back as a missing person’s vehicle. We were then notified where the vehicle was."

Chief Walker says a witness reported seeing a male walking away from the burning vehicle.

Police reviewed the camera system in West University Place. According to Chief Walker, the video showed Detamore’s truck leaving West University Place at 4:21 a.m.

"He was not following anyone, and no one was following him," Chief Walker says.

Last week, the Harris County Precinct 1 and Precinct 5 Constables’ Offices and Texas Equusearch helped to conduct a search at the park last week but did not find Detamore.

Chief Walker says the investigation is continuing, and the department has submitted subpoenas for his phone records and financial records.

The chief of police also said that there is no information at this time that would lead them to believe that foul play was involved in his disappearance.

"At this time, we have absolutely no information that would indicate that foul play was involved. We do have some information that indicates it may have been pre-planned with no crime involved, but it's way too early to come to that conclusion now. We've developed a lot of information about his behavior. We're looking into that, as well as several other areas that he may be," Chief Walker said. "It's really hard for me to understand, if there’s no foul play involved, how a person could put his family through this kind of trauma. But I'm convinced that he will be found. It's only a matter of time."

Residents between West University Place and the park are being asked to check their cameras between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for footage of Detamore's distinctive yellow pickup truck.

It’s not known what Detamore was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the West University Place Police Department at 713-668-0330.