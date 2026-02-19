Former 'bait dog' competing to be 'America's Favorite Pet'

Robin, the now-former bait dog, could win $10,000 and grace the cover of Modern Dog magazine.

Former ‘bait dog’ in national competition

The backstory:

Kati Krouse, who's fostered hundreds of dogs, found the nearly dead pittie in Sam Houston National Forest. She rushed the emaciated dog to the vet.

In addition to numerous open wounds and bone-eating bacteria, part of Robin's face was gone from dog fights.

What you can do:

Kati became Kati's foster family. Now she's hoping Robin can become America's Favorite Pet.

You can cast your vote here for free or for a fee until February 27.

Kati wants Robin's participation in the program to show the public that pitties used as bait dogs can become great family dogs.