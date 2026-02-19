Expand / Collapse search

Former 'bait dog' competing to be 'America's Favorite Pet'

Published  February 19, 2026 10:29pm CST
After being used as bait for dog fight training, Robin is now in the running for thousands of dollars and a magazine cover. FOX 26's Randy Wallace met Robin and her owner in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Robin, the now-former bait dog, could win $10,000 and grace the cover of Modern Dog magazine.

Former ‘bait dog’ in national competition

The backstory:

Kati Krouse, who's fostered hundreds of dogs, found the nearly dead pittie in Sam Houston National Forest. She rushed the emaciated dog to the vet.

In addition to numerous open wounds and bone-eating bacteria, part of Robin's face was gone from dog fights.

What you can do:

Kati became Kati's foster family. Now she's hoping Robin can become America's Favorite Pet

You can cast your vote here for free or for a fee until February 27.

Kati wants Robin's participation in the program to show the public that pitties used as bait dogs can become great family dogs.

