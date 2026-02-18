Police warn of organized crime-linked burglaries in West University Place

The Brief Police say an organized crime network known as the South American Theft Group (SATG) is responsible for several burglaries in West University Place. Investigators say suspects are targeting second-story windows, moving security cameras and using signal jammers to avoid detection. Police held a town hall Wednesday night to address safety concerns, giving neighbors an opportunity to ask questions about the ongoing investigation.



Residents in West University Place packed a public safety meeting Wednesday night as police warned of a string of burglaries tied to an organized crime network operating across the region.

What they're saying:

Authorities say a sophisticated group known as the South American Theft Group (SATG) is responsible for at least seven home burglaries in West University Place since January 2025. Investigators believe the same network has been linked to similar crimes across the Houston area, throughout Texas and nationwide.

"It was shocking," said neighbor Bill Jones. "People from South America terrorizing Americans. That’s pretty scary and unfortunate. I’m really surprised no one has gotten hurt."

Related article

Pattern in targeted homes

Why you should care:

Police say the seven cases share a common pattern.

In most instances, suspects targeted the rear of homes between 7-9PM, using ladders or outdoor furniture to reach second-story windows and allegedly punched out windows or used screwdrivers to gain entry.

The burglars primarily stole high-value items such as jewelry and designer purses. In one case, residents were home during the break-in but did not encounter the suspects.

Investigators say the group demonstrated sophisticated tactics to avoid detection. Suspects reportedly moved security cameras, used signal jammers to disrupt alarms and Wi-Fi-connected devices, and carried stolen items away in pillowcases and backpacks.

Police urge community vigilance

What you can do:

West University Place Police Chief Gary Ratliff urged residents to strengthen neighborhood communication and remain alert.

"If you don’t know your neighbors, please introduce yourself," Ratliff said. "When you go out of town, make sure others know you’re leaving. It’s important that everybody watches everybody else’s back."

Investigation expands

What's next:

Police say they are collaborating with multiple agencies as the investigation continues. To increase security, the department is enhancing patrols, adding virtual gate cameras and deploying patrol finder software to track suspicious activity.

In February 2025, officers arrested Ignacio Castillo Contreras in connection with a burglary along Sewanee Avenue, where jewelry was stolen. He has been charged in that case.

Authorities also identified Christian Mauricio Rubio Pizarro as a person of interest. While West University Place police have not filed charges against him at this time, the Houston Police Department arrested him on different charges. He remains in jail on an immigration hold.

Community response

The other side:

Despite concerns, some residents expressed appreciation for the city’s transparency.

"I appreciate the communication," Jones said. "We feel safe in our home and take safety precautions, but I’m glad the city is communicating with citizens. I hope more people come to the next meeting."

Police continue to encourage residents to report suspicious activity immediately as they work to prevent further burglaries and protect the community.