West University Place neighborhood on edge after series of burglaries

The Brief Police are investigating multiple burglaries in West University Place. Neighbors are on edge and say they are taking extra steps to protect their homes. West University Place police are holding a public safety meeting on Wednesday at 6PM.



Neighbors in West University Place say they are concerned after a string of burglaries in the community. Investigators believe the crimes may be connected to a nationwide organized crime ring.

According to the West University Place Police Department, seven homes have been targeted since January 2025. Four homes were burglarized along Plumb, Sewanee, Belmont, and Mercer streets. Three additional attempted burglaries were reported on Tangley and Carnegie.

Similar pattern in each case

The backstory:

Police say the cases appear to be linked due to a similar M.O. In each incident, suspects allegedly targeted the rear of homes between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Investigators say the suspects used ladders or outdoor furniture to access second-story windows, breaking in and stealing valuable items such as jewelry and high-end handbags.

So far, authorities estimate that hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of property has been stolen.

"It’s been very frustrating and scary. People have been on high alert," said neighbor Devynn Dayton.

Community taking precautions

As concerns grow, residents say they are stepping up security measures.

"We are keeping all the doors locked, everybody has their cameras working, keeping the alarms set at all times," said Rachel Cox.

Police say they are working with multiple law enforcement agencies and believe these crimes are connected to others across the country.

Town hall meeting scheduled

What's next:

West University Place Police Department is hosting a public safety town hall meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. The chief of police is expected to address the recent burglaries and outline steps being taken to protect residents.

Neighbors say they hope for greater communication moving forward.

"At least be more transparent that it happened. It happened like two blocks away from our house, and we weren’t notified," Dayton said.

Person of interest identified

Investigators say a person of interest has been tied to one of the cases.

According to court documents, Houston police arrested Christian Mauricio Rubio Pizarro after he allegedly used a fraudulent ID to rent a vehicle believed to have been used in a burglary. He faces charges related to tampering with government records and is currently in jail on bond and an immigration detainer.

West University Place police say he has not been charged in their cases at this time, he's a person of interest in one case.