Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen says he met with Hitchcock Mayor Christopher Armacost in October about addressing illegal gambling in the city. But after continuing to receive complaints, the sheriff says his office launched its own investigation that resulted in the arrest of the mayor and 32 other people.

How the investigation unfolded

Timeline:

Mayor Armacost and dozens of other people were arrested on Wednesday when the sheriff’s office executed 21 search warrants.

However, the sheriff says he first tried to get the city to address the issue on its own in October after receiving multiple complaints about illegal gambling. He says he met with the mayor at that time.

"We told him the city needed to try to clean up their own problem, but then the complaints kept coming to our office. So, we finally went ahead and initiated an investigation," Fullen said.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office executed search warrants at 20 establishments tied to the investigation.

By the numbers:

The operation resulted in the seizure of 749 game machines, 33 arrests, $417,752, and eight firearms, officials say.

Hitchcock mayor arrested

Mayor Armacost, who also serves as the assistant superintendent of Hitchcock ISD, was one of the dozens arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to court documents, Armacost is the owner of Comfort Zone Washateria, along Highway 6 near Main Street, where authorities got a tip that there were 8-liner machines.

Two deputies went in undercover on Tuesday, used machines at the laundromat, and brought their prize tickets to an attendant, court documents say. The attendant allegedly paid one official from a cash register at her desk, and she paid the other with money from a safe under her desk.

What they're saying:

The sheriff says he was "thoroughly convinced" when the mayor said he was going to address the problem during their previous meeting.

"When I found out we had an actual warrant on him, it surprised me. It really did," the sheriff says.

The other side:

On Friday, Armacost released the following statement: "Some of the most important rights granted to Americans by the Constitution are the presumption of innocence, and the right to confront your accusers in court to test the strength of those accusations. I have been charged by the State with offenses as a private citizen and business owner. Neither my work as Mayor for the City of Hitchcock, nor my work as an administrator for Hitchcock Independent School District have been implicated in these charges. It is with that in mind that I intend to defend myself as a private citizen, and decline to fight this case in the media. This case will be resolved in court, as is right and proper. Thank you."

Investigation continues

A warrant was also executed at Hitchcock City Hall on Wednesday to gather documents and evidence related to the broader investigation, including permitting and inspections. Authorities also interviewed city officials.

What's next:

This is just the beginning of the investigation, officials say.

Galveston County District Attorney Kenneth Cusick says his office "is going to fully investigate this case," and the evidence could point them to others involved who have not yet been arrested.

"We are going to reach out to the feds, if need be, to help them come in and do some audit trails and maybe bring in the IRS to help us out with some of these things that, revenues that are not being reported legally," Sheriff Fullen said.

"It brings a criminal element"

Sheriff Fullen also responded to those questioning why the sheriff’s office is targeting these businesses.

He says it "brings a criminal element" like drugs, prostitution and assaults.

"You got narcotics trafficking going on. You got aggravated assaults happening outside these places of business. Money is the root of all evil. People know these game rooms have a lot of money. They know people walking out, chances are they got money in their pocket. There have been aggravated robberies going on in Hitchcock that have not been reported, that we've heard about," he said.