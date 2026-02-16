Voters to weigh 13 policy propositions in March 2026 Democratic Primary

article

The Brief Texas Democrats will vote on 13 non-binding advisory propositions during the March 3 primary to help shape the party's future legislative platform. Key issues on the ballot include Medicaid expansion, public school funding increases, cannabis legalization and the implementation of "red flag" gun safety laws. Early voting begins Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 27, followed by Primary Day on March 3.



As early voting approaches for the March 3, 2026, primary election, Texas Democrats are set to vote on a wide-ranging list of 13 advisory propositions. These "survey" items cover a broad spectrum of policy goals, from healthcare expansion and education funding to voting rights and criminal justice reform.

While these propositions are non-binding, party leaders use the results to gauge the priorities of the Democratic electorate and shape the party’s legislative platform for the coming year.

Voting information

Early voting for the primary begins Tuesday, Feb. 17, and runs through Friday, Feb. 27.

On Primary Day, Tuesday, March 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

The 2026 Democratic Propositions

The following propositions will appear on the Democratic ballot:

Proposition 1: Medicaid Expansion Calls for Texas to expand Medicaid to ensure access to affordable healthcare for all residents. Supporters argue that current state leadership has blocked federal funds that would help bridge healthcare gaps.

Proposition 2: Immigration Reform Advocates for "humane and dignified" immigration policies and clear pathways to citizenship, emphasizing the positive contributions of immigrants to the state.

Proposition 3: Reproductive Rights and Healthcare Decisions States that Texans should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions, specifically including reproductive rights, and urges the removal of insurance barriers to treatment.

Proposition 4: Housing Affordability Addresses the housing crisis in both urban and rural communities, suggesting the state use funding and regulation to improve access to affordable homes.

Proposition 5: Public School Funding Proposes funding Texas public schools at a per-pupil rate equal to the national average. Proponents note that Texas currently ranks 42nd in the nation for student funding.

Proposition 6: Online Voter Registration Calls for secure online voter registration for all eligible residents, a system already used by 42 other states.

Proposition 7: Environmental Protection Advocates for stricter enforcement of environmental standards to protect air, water, and biodiversity, citing a decline in air and water quality over the last 40 years.

Proposition 8: Cannabis Legalization Supports legalizing cannabis for adults and the automatic expungement of criminal records for past low-level, non-violent cannabis offenses.

Proposition 9: Wage Increases and Cost-of-Living Adjustments Proposes raising salaries to the national average and providing biennial cost-of-living increases for school and state employees based on the Consumer Price Index.

Proposition 10: Redistricting Reform Calls for a ban on racially motivated and mid-decade redistricting, suggesting the creation of a non-partisan board to redraw district lines every 10 years.

Proposition 11: Fair Taxation Advocates for shifting more of the federal tax burden onto the wealthiest individuals while providing income tax relief for the working class.

Proposition 12: Public Transportation Supports the expansion of accessible public transportation in both rural and urban areas to help residents reach workplaces, schools, and medical facilities.

Proposition 13: Gun Safety and "Red Flag" Laws Calls for "red flag" laws (Extreme Risk Protection Orders) to prevent individuals with a history of domestic abuse from purchasing firearms. Supporters point to data showing that the presence of a gun in domestic abuse situations significantly increases the risk of homicide.