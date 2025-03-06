La Porte man shot in the neck at his home on Corbin Crest Trail: police
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A suspect was taken into custody after La Porte police responded to a shooting at a home in the area on Thursday.
Shooting at Corbin Crest Trail
What we know:
Officers from La Porte Police Department discovered a homeowner shot in the neck in the 700 block of Corbin Crest Trail around 6:20 a.m.
The suspect was at the scene and had objects in each hand, police say.
Three La Porte police officers had to tackle the suspect, who looked to be in his mid-20s, and took him into custody at Harris County Jail, according to La Porte PD Asst. Chief.
The homeowner's wife and kids were inside the home during the incident.
La Porte Office of Emergency Management said air medical landed in the neighborhood and took the homeowner to a hospital.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what the relationship between the victim and suspect is.
At this time, the suspect's identity is unknown.
