Houston son allegedly shot his father after money dispute: police

The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting between a father and son late Wednesday evening.

Father allegedly shot by son

In northeast Houston, officers were called about a man, possibly in his 50s, who crashed his truck after allegedly being shot by his son.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his back.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The backstory:

According to Lt. Willkens, the father was in his truck in a parking lot talking about money with his son who was in another vehicle with his friend.

There was an argument about someone owing money, officials say.

Police believe the son shot his father before he and the friend drove off in the vehicle.

Lt. Willkens claims the father drove off in his red truck before crashing in an embankment near 8850 North Loop East service road.