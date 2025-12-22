METRO bus operator accused of stabbing customer during altercation

The Brief A METRO bus customer was allegedly stabbed by a bus operator during an altercation, according to METRO authorities. The customer made physical contact with the operator when they got onto the bus, officials say. METRO authorities report the customer was taken to the hospital in stale condition and the bus operator was detained.



A stabbing on a METRO bus sent one person to the hospital and is being investigated by the METRO Police Department.

METRO bus operator allegedly stabs customer

What we know:

On Sunday around 9 p.m., officials report that a bus operator and a customer got into an altercation at the Greenspoint Transit Center located on Greenspoint Drive.

According to METRO, the customer got onto the bus and made physical contact with the operator, which continued outside the bus. The operator grabbed a sharp object and stabbed the customer, officials say.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The customer was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Officials said the operator was detained at the scene.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported if the bus operator will face charges at this time.

METRO police have not said what started the altercation.