La Porte shooting suspect accused of rubbing his feces on officer

The suspect accused of shooting a man in his garage in La Porte received a new charge after allegedly rubbing his feces on a police officer at the hospital.

Andres Hinojosa, was charged with harassment of a peace officer on Friday after he had already been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond was increased to $125,000 for both charges on Wednesday.

Why is Hinojosa in custody?

What we know:

On March 6, Hinojosa is accused of walking into a homeowner's garage in the 700 block of Corbin Crest Trail around 6:20 a.m. and shooting him in the neck.

Andres Hinojosa in court March 12

The 26-year-old shot at least two to three shots while the victim's family and kids were inside, officials said.

La Porte police tackled Hinojosa to the ground after arriving to the scene. He was armed with a pistol and had other objects in his hand.

What we don't know:

At this time, the condition of the victim is unknown.

March 12 court appearance

Defense attorney John LaGrappe reports the judge asked for a competency evaluation done for Hinojosa.

His bond was increased from $30,000 and was moved up to $100,000. His bond was also set to $25,000 for the harassment charge.

He will be under 24-hour house arrest if he makes bond and he will have an ankle monitor.